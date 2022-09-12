ONE Championship announces ONE Lumpinee with 52 events in Thailand in 2023

ONE Championship just launched its biggest Thai venture yet.

On Monday, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, announced in a press conference in Bangkok that the promotion will hold at least 52 shows in 2023 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The weekly events will start in January 2023 and will heavily feature Muay Thai as well as mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Sityodtong said in the press conference that being the main promoter at Lumpinee Stadium was just a dream for him when he started. ONE Championship’s head honcho was overcome with emotion and gratitude while addressing the media.

“I never imagined when I started Muay Thai 38 years ago at Sityodtong gym that it would lead to this moment. I’ve lived Muay Thai as a student, a competitor, a teacher, and now a CEO. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries.”

The promotion’s latest endeavor was borne out of its partnership with the Royal Thai Army, which runs Lumpinee Stadium and aims to bring Muay Thai into the spectrum of global mainstream sports.

Sityodtong also announced that ONE on Prime Video 6 will be held at Bangkok’s Impact Arena on January 14 and is expected to stage a slew of Thailand’s top talents.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao are set to join the card.

ONE on Prime Video 6 will also feature a mixed rules bout between ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex and kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen, who is often regarded as one of the best female strikers of all time.

ONE Championship set to invest $100,000 for the growth of Muay Thai

To ensure that Muay Thai continues to develop, ONE Championship will be investing $100,000 into the sport.

As per its official website, ONE Championship’s investment will include the staging of events, marketing, fighter pay, and assistance to the athletes be it medically or in other aspects.

Sityodtong added that the investment is aimed to not only develop the current Muay Thai fighters but also inspire his fellow countrymen to join the sport.

“For me, I want to make my country proud, I want to make Thai people proud that we have the greatest martial arts promotion on the planet.”

Edited by Allan Mathew