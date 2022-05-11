×
"Very confident we have the greatest roster on the planet" - Chatri Sityodtong on ONE Championship and UFC comparisons

[Photo Credits: apmma.net and Getty] Chatri Sityodtong and Dana White
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 11, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Chatri Sityodtong recently weighed in on the ongoing ONE vs. UFC debate.

During an interview with MMA Hoje and Renzo Gracie, Sityodtong said that he would absolutely be in favor of doing ONE vs. UFC cross-promotion fights.

"Media interviews, reporters will ask me, fans will ask me at a press conference and I've always said - like yeah, definitely I would do [it] in a heartbeat. And, I said Dana, just call me and we'll do it. Like a hundred percent, no ifs, ands, or buts. I believe in our athletes so much."

The ONE CEO added that his promotion's athletes are well known and respected in Asia, and with their recent ONE on Amazon Prime Video agreement, fans in North America will soon know them as well.

"I can tell you I'm very confident we have the greatest roster on the planet. It may not be known in America yet but ONE with Amazon Prime everyone will know the ONE Champion athletes. But obviously, out here in Asia everyone knows them."

Chatri Sityodtong went on to list several ONE athletes who earned world championships in other sports before coming to ONE Championship. He explained that out of the 600 fighters in the organization, 170 of them earned world titles before signing with ONE.

ONE Championship, Amazon Prime, and Chatri Sityodtong

As Chatri Sityodtong explained, ONE's popularity in the USA will begin to spread after the recently announced deal with Amazon Prime. According to the new broadcasting deal, ONE will be distributed in the United States and Canada through Prime Video.

Amazon Prime will broadcast 12 ONE Championship events live every year under this multi-year agreement. In an official statement regarding the new partnership, Sityodtong said:

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization.”

Additionally, ONE Championship will be hosting their first event in the United States this year. The event is rumored to be held in Colorado sometime during the summer.

Edited by C. Naik

