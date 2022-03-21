“We’re the world’s largest martial arts organization” - Chatri Sityodtong explains the difference between ONE and the UFC

According to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, there’s a key difference between ONE and the UFC, despite the two promotions being the world’s biggest in terms of size and influence. There’s, without a doubt, a key distinction.

Speaking to SCMP MMA in a recent interview, Chatri spoke about what separates ONE from the UFC and other MMA promotions.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Yes, we compete with the UFC, but it’s a totally different product. It’s a totally different fan experience. It’s the best of the best in the world competing. That’s the intrigue factor that fans love. But also, that’s what makes us very different, in addition to the many differences between us and the UFC. The UFC is the world’s largest MMA organization. We’re the world’s largest martial arts organization.”

While the UFC focuses primarily on its core offering of mixed martial arts bouts, ONE Championship has offered a wide gamut of martial arts disciplines in its events.

It regularly holds kickboxing and Muay Thai fights through its all-striking arm, ONE Super Series. In 2018, ONE held a world championship boxing match between then-incumbent WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and challenger Iran Diaz.

Chatri continued:

“ONE is the home of martial arts, and it’s never been about MMA only. It’s about getting the greatest martial artists on the planet, building the largest organization in the world for martial arts, and having that platform. And I think fans really appreciate that.”

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's full SCMP MMA interview here:

Chatri Sityodtong signing the world’s best grapplers to ONE Championship

In recent times, the organization has also signed world champion grapplers Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Gordon Ryan and Andre Galvao. Chatri is slowly but surely building a world-class contingent of the sport’s best grapplers under ONE Championship.

On that, he said:

“So submission grappling is just a natural extension. It all started with Garry Tonon many years ago, and further back with Shinya Aoki. And then we added Gordon Ryan, and Buchecha, and a bunch of other names. I mean, our roster of grappling talent is, by far, the best in the world.”

ONE Championship’s upcoming event, ONE X, a celebration of its 10-year anniversary, will feature a pair of submission grappling matches.

Two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder is scheduled to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao, while former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi takes on newcomer, BJJ phenom Danielle Kelly.

