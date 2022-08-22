Stamp Fairtex returns to ONE Championship, faces streaking atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship's No.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is set to make her highly anticipated return to action this September.

The 24-year-old former two-sport ONE world champion will face No.5-ranked atomweight contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan of Malaysia at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30 via Prime Video.

Stamp, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion, was last seen suffering a narrow submission defeat to reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee at ONE X this past March.

The Thai superstar hurt Lee with a thunderous body shot in the first round and almost had the Singaporean-American superstar out on her feet. However, the Mililani, Hawaii-based fighter recovered well and was able to turn the tide with her grappling.

Lee forced Stamp to tap out to a rear-naked choke just before time expired in the second round. The Thai-born fighter has not seen action since, so fans are certainly excited for her return.

Meanwhile, Jihin is quietly on a three-fight win streak, with victories over some very notable figures.

The Malaysian sensation kicked off her recent run with a thorough unanimous decision victory over Bi Nguyen in 2020. She followed that up with a close 2022 points win over former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi. In her latest bout, Jihin took care of business against highly regarded Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata, winning by split decision at ONE X.

ONE Championship adds a striking showdown at ONE 161

Along with ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE Championship will also showcase another exciting card just a day before in ONE 161.

The event is slated to go down on September 29 and will be headlined by two world title bouts, with both the undisputed ONE heavyweight and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titles on the line.

The card is starting to fill up with more heavy strikers, as ONE Championship added a Muay Thai battle between Sangmanee PK.Saenchai and former world title challenger Zhang Chenglong.

Zhang started his ONE Championship career with three straight wins in kickboxing, leading to a clash with then-ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov. After a string of losses, he’s looking for a fresh start by competing in the Muay Thai ranks of the ONE Super Series.

Meanwhile, Sangmanee racked up two straight wins upon his arrival in 2019, but suffered a shocking first-round knockout loss to Kulabdam Sor.Jor. Piek Uthai in August 2020. He has since joined PK.Saenchai Gym and will be eager to show the results of his move.

Both strikers will certainly be hungry to get back in the win column, so expect a fierce battle when they meet in the Circle on September 29.

