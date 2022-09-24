“My body was just not working” - Marat Grigorian on loss to Superbon despite being in "really good shape"

Top-ranked kickboxing featherweight contender Marat Grigorian can’t understand what happened to him the night he rematched reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in March.

Grigorian looked to knock Superbon out for a second time when they met inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza, ONE X. However, he came up short of winning the world title via unanimous decision.

Knowing that he was capable of showing much more than what he demonstrated that night, the Dutch-Armenian striker came to the conclusion that he just didn’t feel like himself. He told ONE:

"I was in really good shape against Superbon. I was really good, sharp with all the tactics. But on that night, my body was just not working. I don’t know why. My knees were shaking. I don’t know what happened. Maybe overdoing it, maybe jet lag.”

A three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion, Marat Grigorian has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the sport and carried a record of 63-11-2 upon his arrival in ONE Championship. He immediately made an impact in the promotion, knocking out Russia's Ivan Kondratev in his very first match.

Taking his vast experience to the table, Grigorian delivered another outstanding knockout in his next outing, this time over kickboxing legend Andy Souwer in the quarterfinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he had to pull out of the semifinals due to injury.

However, Superbon looked to stay active and hoped to defend his world title while waiting for the tournament winner. That's when Grigorian stepped in to take the challenge.

Marat Grigorian put on a very good performance but perhaps did not expect an improved and more technically sound Superbon in their rematch.

Rewatch the gripping five-round showdown between Superbon and Grigorian below:

No matter who’s next, Marat Grigorian is looking to come back stronger

Marat Grigorian was scheduled to lock horns with No.2-ranked Tayfun Ozcan this September but was replaced on short-notice due to some changes in the main event.

Grigorian now faces top-ranked Muay Thai contender Jamal Yusupov under the kickboxing ruleset, while Ozcan will face Superbon Banchamek for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

However, Grigorian’s plans to get to the top again remain the same. Whoever he faces next, the Armenian-born fighter promises he’ll be ready. He previously told ONE Championship:

"I am just looking to come back stronger. My opponent doesn't matter.”

If Ozcan can pull off a massive upset on September 30, Grigorian has a good chance of fighting him next as originally planned.

