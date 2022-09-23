“I can’t wait to get the title shot again” - Marat Grigorian eyes eventual rematch with Superbon

Marat Grigorian is prepared to do whatever it takes to earn another shot at ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. After all, he feels like he did not perform to his usual standards when they met in the circle.

The No.2-ranked contender was on the hunt for gold when he took on the Thai wrecking machine at ONE X this past March.

Grigorian entered the match with a mental edge, considering he had knocked out Superbon in less than a minute when they first crossed swords back in 2018.

Superbon, however, showed that he had grown leaps and bounds since their fateful encounter and put on a striking clinic to settle the score.

While the Dutch-Armenian striker got his licks in throughout the five-round affair, Superbon masterfully cut him down and secured a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Relive the intense kickboxing bout below:

Marat Grigorian, in an interview with ONE Championship, talked about the painful loss at the hands of Superbon.

He shared:

“I don’t like to have an excuse about that. He clearly won that fight so it’s over. But I was not myself, how I am really. That’s it. Congratulations to Superbon, but I can’t wait to get the title shot again, where I can show the world what I am about.”

By all means, it appears that Grigorian is due for a trilogy with Superbon now that they’re even. Then again, the manner in which he was dominated by the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world doesn’t necessarily warrant an immediate rematch.

The Hemmers gym representative, however, is willing to work his way back to the front of the line. Grigorian knows a big win over Jamal Yusupov at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, US Primetime should put him right back in the hunt.

Marat Grigorian says his body failed him against Superbon

Marat Grigorian, who was initially scheduled to fight Tayfun Ozcan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will now face the No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Jamal Yusupov.

No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer Chingiz Allazov was supposed to be the next in line for Superbon, but an injury put a wrench in those plans.

Ozcan was then pulled out of his bout with Grigorian and tasked with replacing the injured challenger for the belt.

Grigorian, for his part, doesn’t seem to mind the sudden change of opponent on such short notice. The Dutch-Armenian star, who has 65 career wins, knows that a victory against Yusupov still puts him on the short list of challengers for Superbon.

Plus, if given another chance, Marat Grigorian remains confident that he could put up a better fight against the mighty world champion. In the same interview with ONE, he admitted that his body felt compromised during their bout.

He recalled:

“I was in really good shape against Superbon. I was really good, sharp with all the tactics. But on that night, my body was just not working. I don’t know why. My knees were shaking. I don’t know what happened. Maybe overdoing it, maybe jet lag.”

