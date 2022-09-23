“Who else who else deserves it?” - Marat Grigorian wants winner of Superbon - Chingiz Allazov fight

No. 2 ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian will have his eyes locked on the featherweight kickboxing world title fight between world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan, who steps in for the injured Chingiz Allazov.

The two are scheduled to square off in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, ONE Championship’s latest offering in U.S. primetime. Grigorian, who was originally scheduled to fight Ozcan, is still slated to compete on the same card after No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Jamal Yusupov filled in to join the card.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Grigorian discussed a potential title opportunity should he earn a win in his next outing.

“Yes, I think [a win will earn me a world title shot]. Because who else who else deserves it? I’m looking forward to fighting against the winner of the fight with [Superbon], I’ll stay in good shape. So we’ll see.”

Before the three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion can start looking forward to facing the winner between Superbon and Ozcan, Grigorian will first have to get past Yusupov.

With three straight victories since signing with ONE Championship, ‘Yeniceri’ is not going to be a walk in the park despite filling in on a relatively short notice. A win over Marat Grigorian could put Yusupov in line for a world title opportunity for himself. That is something Grigorian won’t allow.

“Now is not the time to talk. Now is the time to show again who I am and what I can do.”

Things didn’t go Marat Grigorian’s way in his first meeting with Superbon at ONE X

The last time Marat Grigorian was in action, it was against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE’s 10th-anniversary event, ONE X. Despite his best efforts, Grigorian fell short, losing to Superbon via unanimous decision. It was a perfect performance by the world champion and a missed opportunity for Grigorian.

Speaking about the match-up with Superbon, Marat Grigorian believes he was in top condition, but his body just would not cooperate.

“I was in really good shape against Superbon. I was really good, sharp with all the tactics. But on that night, my body was just not working. I don’t know why. My knees were shaking. I don’t know what happened. Maybe overdoing it, maybe jet lag.”

Grigorian has no intentions of making excuses for his loss to Superbon at ONE X. He simply knows that he can do better. If things to the Armenian’s way at ONE on Prime Video 2, he may get his chance to prove it.

