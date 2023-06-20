Angela Lee’s heartwarming Father’s Day message to ‘best of the best’ husband and fellow fighter Bruno Pucci

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee delivered a touching message to her husband and father of two-year-old Ava Marie, Bruno Pucci, in an Instagram post on Father’s Day this past Sunday, June 18.

Despite their busy schedules, the power couple has raised their only child to the best of their abilities, spending time alongside their little champion whenever they can.

Lee attached a series of images of Ava and Pucci at home, at a BJJ tournament, at a funfair, and at Disneyland, with a heart-warming caption that read:

“Happy Father's Day to the best of the best ❤️ Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. Ava and I are so blessed to have you as our best friend 🥰 Nos Amamos MUITO 😘❤️

At the same time, she sent wishes to her dad, coach, and hero, Ken Lee, who has been the backbone of her success alongside younger brother Christian on the global stage of ONE Championship.

‘Unstoppable’s’ post continued:

“Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's, Father in Law's, Grandpa's, and Great Grandpa's in our lives! We love you and we're so grateful for you all!”

The Lees are still grieving following the loss of 18-year-old Victoria Lee late last year. Angela broke the news in January this year and then stepped away from competition. She hasn’t returned since.

On June 11, Chatri Sityodtong told South China Morning Post that he’s fully supportive of any decision that Christian and Angela make about their MMA careers.

The ONE Chairman and CEO was also quoted as saying the longtime atomweight queen is likely to retire while Christian will take the rest of the year off and return next year.

Poll : 0 votes