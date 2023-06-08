Atomweight queen Angela Lee could likely settle into retirement

A seismic shift in ONE Championship’s landscape could potentially happen with the current development surrounding Angela Lee.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed in a Facebook Live question and answer session that Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, might not return to competition following the sudden death of her younger sister Victoria in December 2022.

Sityodtong said:

“Angela Lee is likely not coming back due to the loss of her sister."

In a separate interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said that Lee is still undecided on a return and that heading into retirement is the more plausible option for the 26-year-old superstar.

ONE Championship, though, will institute an interim world title match between no.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex and no.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

“Angela is still undecided on her return, but could likely retire. Stamp versus Ham is interim.”

Lee last defended her throne at ONE X in March 2022 when she submitted Stamp with a rear-naked choke in the card’s main event.

‘Unstoppable’ tried to capture a second world title but fell short against arch-rival Xiong Jing Nan, the reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion, in their trilogy bout at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Having started her professional career with ONE Championship, Lee has become one of the most influential figures in the promotion’s history.

Lee racked up five straight submission wins in her first five fights as a professional and captured the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world title as a 19-year-old when she beat Japanese star Mei Yamaguchi in May 2016.

She has since defended the gold five times taking wins over Yamaguchi, Jenny Huang, Istela Nunes, Xiong, and Stamp.

