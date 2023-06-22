Stamp Fairtex-Ham Seo Hee interim atomweight world title matchup headlines ONE Fight Night 14

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee’s ONE interim atomweight world title matchup will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 1. The promotion confirmed the news on their official website earlier today.

The introduction of an interim belt in the women's 115-pound division is a respectful gesture towards Angela Lee, the long-reigning champion who is currently undecided about her future in the sport following the tragic loss of her sister, Victoria Lee.

For now, all eyes will be on this clash between two of the division’s highest-ranked superstars – and there’s every reason to believe they’re more than prepared to test one another’s mettle when they meet at the unannounced venue.

No.1-ranked Stamp has been steadfast in her mission to become the organization’s first-ever three-sport world champion since switching over from Muay Thai and kickboxing.

She knocked at Lee’s door with a highly-impressive 8-1 resume at ONE X in March last year. But all her dreams were crushed inside the second round as ‘Unstoppable’ drew a tap via rear-naked choke.

Refusing to raise the white flag, The Fairtex representative worked harder than ever to prepare for a return.

The 25-year-old dominated Jihin Radzuan in September last year and folded Alyse Anderson in half with a body kick this year. The latter eventually sealed her a five-round date with Ham.

For her part, Ham has not had as much competition time under the ONE spotlight over the past three years. But the Team Mad representative’s lengthy resume is second to none.

The 36-year-old South Korean has competed against some of the biggest stars across various promotions throughout her 16-year journey as a professional fighter.

And with 26 victories on her slate, Stamp better be prepared for whatever the No.2-ranked contender brings to the table at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 1.

