“I don’t fear failure” - Jihin Radzuan breaks silence after loss to Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2

Jihin Radzuan suffered her first loss since 2019 when she met ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex in a three-round war at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend. Prior to the loss, ‘Shadow Cat’ had recorded three straight victories over formidable foes in Bi Nguyen, Mei Yamaguchi, and Itsuki Hirata.

Undeterred, Radzuan is ready to get back in the gym and prepare for her next opportunity inside the circle. Taking to Instagram following the unanimous decision loss, ‘Shadow Cat’ said:

“I do believe that I could [have] done it better than this, but due to some circumstances I didn’t, yet I am eager to get better and be back in the circle! Get knocked down but stand back up, that’s life. I don’t fear failure but I fear the regret of never trying."

She continued:

"Many thanks to everyone that played a role in this fight camp, really appreciate it! I am proud to be able to contribute an exciting match in this mega card and thank you @onechampionship for the opportunity! Lets get the W next!”

Following the loss, Jihin Radzuan is still sitting in the No. 5 spot in the atomweight division rankings. This could potentially change in the coming days, but with no real significant movement in the division over the weekend, ‘Shadow Cat’ could keep her place in the top five.

Is Tiffany Teo vs. Jihin Radzuan the next fight to make for ‘Shadow Cat’?

After her loss to Stamp Fairtex at U.S. primetime, Jihin Radzuan’s world title aspirations have hit a bump in the road, though not all hope is lost.

Still in the top five of the division, one or two solid wins could get ‘Shadow Cat’ that ever elusive world title opportunity. However, a victory that could net Radzuan the most momentum is against a fighter who is not even in the top five at atomweight.

At ONE 161, No.1 strawweight Tiffany Teo made her atomweight debut, dismantling ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat in the first round via submission. It was a statement win for ‘No Chill’, who is looking for a date against atomweight Angela Lee. Given their schedule and their status, Tiffany Teo vs. Jihin Radzuan makes a lot of sense.

A win for Teo would push her into the top five and within arm’s reach of a world title shot. For Radzuan, a win over one of the top veterans in the promotion would likely bump her up into the conversation for a five-round main event with the ‘Unstoppable’ atomweight world champion.

