Tiffany Teo names Jihin Radzuan and Stamp Fairtex as potential next targets at atomweight 

Tiffany Teo put the atomweight division on notice at ONE 161. ‘No Chill’ made her divisional debut after years of dominance in the strawweight division. Introducing her to the division was ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat as part of the main card on Friday.

Teo scored a first-round submission win over the Indian wrestling star with just seconds remaining in the round. It was a fantastic debut for Teo, who is now looking for her next challenge in the division. During her ONE 161 post-fight interview, Tiffany Teo called for bouts with either Stamp Fairtex or Jihin Radzuan:

“At atomweight, as it is a stacked division, I don’t even know where to begin. But I think a fight with Jihin or Stamp. Everyone always likes a Singapore versus Malaysia rivalry, right.”

Stamp Fairtex is currently slated to face Annisa Meksen in the promotion’s second mixed rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 13th. If the matchmakers grant Teo her wish, she's more likely to face Jihin Radzuan in the next few months. ‘Shadow Cat’ still sits as the No. 5-ranked fighter in the division, though that could change following her recent loss to Stamp at ONE on Prime Video 2.

With Xiong Jing Nan’s win over Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2, Tiffany Teo shifts her focus to atomweight crown

Prior to the strawweight world title showdown between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Tiffany Teo made it clear that she was aiming for a shot at one of the two titles: atomweight and strawweight.

Arguably the best strawweight in the promotion behind now-division queen Xiong, Teo could have easily bagged a title opportunity had Lee defeated ‘The Panda’ in their trilogy bout.

Before the match-up, Teo said:

"If she [Angela Lee] wins this weekend, she will be the champ of the strawweight division. I’m the top contender at the strawweight division, so it just makes sense for me to just challenge her for the belt directly. I mean, if it’s at atomweight, I may need another fight because it’s a stacked division. So if she wins the belt at strawweight, that’s the fight that makes most sense."

However, Lee fell short in her second strawweight world title bid. Still the atomweight world champion, ‘Unstoppable’ will now look to defend her title next. That defense could very well come against Xiong Jing Nan. But if things go her way, Tiffany Teo could push herself into the conversation with another win inside the atomweight division.

