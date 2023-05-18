Stamp receives confession of love from anonymous fan

Step aside Jarred Brooks because Stamp Fairtex has a new secret admirer.

The Thai superstar came across a beautifully wrapped present from an anonymous super fan this week while staying at her ranch in Thailand. After eagerly unwrapping the boxed gift, Stamp discovered a cute and plush Teddy Bear as well as a bouquet of chocolates in the shape of a heart that said, “I LOVE YOU.”

Giggling like a schoolgirl, Stamp immediately sent her thanks to her secret admirer with the following message on Instagram:

“I don’t know who gave me, but I thank you very much for your love and support . Thank you every time you have good messages for me. I don’t know how to repay except the word thank you and I promise that I will develop myself. Better thank you for this gift it was something I didn’t expect and never expected but thank you so much I love it❤️.”

Indeed, Stamp has stolen the hearts of every die-hard MMA fan. Her boxing and Muay Thai skills were finally put on display when she fought in America for the first time at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

She stuck with her usual routine by performing her signature “Stamp Dance” on stage before delivering a winning performance against Alyse Anderson inside the cage.

When SCMP MMA asked her what she thought about the crowd’s wild reaction to her walk-out, she said at the post-fight conference:

“I was very surprised and very inspired when the crowd was going crazy when I came out, it gave me so much energy to perform.”

Now, the 25-year-old sensation is looking forward to the future with an anticipated ONE interim women’s atomweight world title matchup against No. 2 atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee. No official date has been set but it looks like a done deal.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III replay is available in North America for free via Amazon Prime Video.

