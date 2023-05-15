Stamp Fairtex in tears at Ariel Helwani’s version of the “Stamp Dance”

Stamp Fairtex was up in stitches with Ariel Helwani’s rendition of the “Stamp Dance” this week.

The Thai superstar is fresh off her stunning American debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Her eye-catching performance, especially her dance routine, attracted so much attention that she's now become one of the most popular and entertaining athletes to watch live and on-screen.

A few days ago, Stamp appeared on Ariel Helwani’s popular MMA podcast, The MMA Hour, to explain the process behind her signature “Stamp Dance.” During the show, Helwani stood up and tried to imitate her moves but it didn’t seem to impress the Thai sensation.

ONE Championship released their hilarious interaction with a caption that read:

“The Stamp Dance is ONE of a kind 🤩 Have YOU given it a try? 😂 @stamp_fairtex⁠ @arielhelwani.”

Despite having one of the most memorable walk-outs in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex made a bigger impact with her electric finish over American slugger Alyse Anderson. From the onset, she ramped up the heat and began to trade strikes with Anderson to win the first round without damage.

Alyse Anderson, for her part, improved a lot in a short span of time due to her training in one of the top MMA facilities in the United States - but she was no match for the No. 1 atomweight contender.

Stamp’s technical prowess, striking abilities, and takedown defense far surpassed anyone’s expectations, especially for the fans who watched her for the first time. She finished the night early with a successful kick to the body to fold Anderson in one full motion.

Rewatch Stamp vs. Anderson, and all ONE Fight Night 10 events, for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

