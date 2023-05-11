Stamp Fairtex has a message for young girls who look up to her

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex saw her star power rise even higher following a spectacular knockout victory over American Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last week.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in martial arts, especially in the United States, where she was such a massive hit with the live crowd in Denver, Colorado at ONE Championship’s historic first on-ground event in North America.

As such, many fans look up to Stamp as a role model, especially young girls who are looking to follow in her footsteps.

In the official ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Stamp Fairtex sent a message to all of her fans, especially those who look up to her as a fighter.

Watch the full press conference below:

The Thai warrior said:

“You have to truly love what you do and just never give up, it’s very simple advice but I just truly love what I do.”

Stamp Fairtex met highly regarded American atomweight ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion took care of business against Anderson, winning via second-round knockout with a well-placed body kick.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Stamp’s incredible performance and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

