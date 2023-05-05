Laidback Stamp Fairtex wants to show her ferocity in U.S. debut

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex is ready to put on a show for American fans in her U.S. debut tonight. The 25-year-old Bangkok, Thailand, native will be competing on American soil in front of a raucous American crowd, who will be seeing her live and in the flesh for the very first time.

But apart from a throng of American fans waiting for her to set foot inside the circle in the United States, her millions of Thai fans will also be watching from around the world.

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session online, one fan asked Stamp an interesting question. ‘jsuri’ wrote:

“Nong krub! You make me proud to be thai! What do you want the world to know about you?”

Stamp, one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, gave a simple response to the fan, but one that was very telling of what she planned to do on Friday night.

Stamp replied:

“I want the world to know I’m fierce. Grrr… 555”

Stamp will get the chance to showcase her ferocity to fans in the United States for the first time when she next steps into the circle.

Stamp Fairtex, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, will take on highly regarded American atomweight ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The historic sold-out eventw will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

