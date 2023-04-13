Stamp Fairtex has an edge over Alyse Anderson in the stand-up game

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and first-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is ready for her first appearance inside the circle in 2023.

Stamp had a phenomenal 2022, when she challenged for women’s atomweight gold for the very first time against Angela Lee and then went on to defeat streaking talent Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan later in the year.

Now, she is heading into battle against another worthy opponent in what will be her first professional fight in the United States.

Stamp Fairtex will face American atomweight Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp discussed her specific advantage over Anderson, and why she thinks she will emerge victorious.

The 25-year-old Fairtex product said:

“I am more skilled than [Anderson] in terms of Muay Thai and kickboxing. And in the ground game, maybe I am inferior, but I think I will have the advantage and will come out on top in our striking exchanges.”

Stamp will need to put together a well-balanced game in order to stop the long and rangy Anderson, who will look to take matters to the ground. However, the Thai warned her opponent not to underestimate her skills on the mats.

