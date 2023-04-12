Stamp Fairtex’s 3 best MMA performances

After conquering the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, Stamp Fairtex still wants to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

That dream continues at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III when the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender takes on the upset-seeking Alyse Anderson.

ONE’s historic United States debut, which takes place on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, will air live on US primetime and free for existing North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Stamp, who is 4-2 in striking-only matches inside the circle, made a seamless transition to mixed martial arts where she has won nine of her first 11 matches.

While her three-sport supremacy aspirations were derailed by divisional queen Angela Lee, the Thai megastar has worked non-stop since then to cover all the holes in her game.

At just 25 years old, Stamp still has so much room to grow in MMA, and it’s quite scary how good she is now without even reaching her full ceiling.

With that said, let’s recall Stamp Fairtex's three best MMA performances inside the circle.

#3. Rematch with Alyona Rassohyna

Stamp ran through the opposition by winning her first five MMA matches in stunning fashion.

It looked like she was on her way to victory number six, dominating Alyona Rassohyna in their first encounter at ONE: Unbreakable III. But in a shocking turn of events, the Thai got caught in a tight guillotine choke and got submitted in Round 3.

The pair crossed paths anew at ONE: Empower in the first round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The Ukrainian asserted her dominance on the ground early on, taking down Stamp with relative ease. The Fairtex standout, though, showed the hard work she’d put in on the grappling side of things, holding her own against the feared BJJ specialist.

Stamp got her offense going in Round 2, using her Muay Thai heavy attacks to batter Rassohyna on the feet.

With neither fighter giving an inch entering the final canto, Stamp Fairtex ran away with it with some surprising top control and ground-and-pound after stuffing Rassohyna’s takedown attempt.

The judges were impressed by the Thai’s resiliency and rewarded her with a close split-decision victory.

Watch Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna II below:

#2. Jihin Radzuan

Riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak, Jihin Radzuan took on Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2.

At the time, the Pattaya native was coming off an unsuccessful world title siege versus Angela Lee and wanted to show she still deserved to be billed as the No.1 contender.

‘Shadow Cat’ proved to be a worthy foe early on, applying constant pressure on Stamp with her relentless pace. While Radzuan was able to take her down a couple of times, Stamp’s underrated grappling defense came into play when she was able to stand up and escape.

By Round 2, Stamp already got a sense of Radzuan’s patterns, as she timed her takedown attempt and split her open with a brilliant knee to the head.

Stamp Fairtex unleashed her superior striking in the final round, where she dropped the Malaysian with a brutal elbow to the face that left her bleeding from the mouth.

The tough Radzuan was able to weather the storm of elbows that followed and reach the judges’ scorecards, but it was Stamp who walked away with a clear-cut victory in the end.

Watch Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan below:

#1. Ritu Phogat

Despite showcasing the improvements she made on the ground, some pundits still questioned how Stamp Fairtex would fare against an elite grappler like Ritu Phogat when they met in the ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix Finals at ONE: Winter Warriors.

The Commonwealth wrestling gold medalist, after all, brings an overwhelming style and often drowns her opponents in deep waters.

Given Phogat's intimidating credentials, Stamp came in prepared for a grappling war and managed to silence all her doubters.

True to form, Phogat cornered Stamp near the circle walls and grabbed a hold of her legs for one of her patented slams. Stamp, though, showed she meant business as well by threatening with a guillotine choke as soon as the Indian grappler lifted her up.

The tenacious Phogat managed to secure a single-leg takedown moments later, which ultimately spelled her doom.

Most Muay Thai fighters will have little to no clue on how to fight off their backs. Stamp, however, comes from a different breed. She raised her hips up and secured a triangle choke, even landing heavy strikes for good measure.

Ritu Phogat did the right thing by posturing up, but Stamp Fairtex was one step ahead and beautifully transitioned to an armbar. The Thai star flipped her over and hyper-extended her arm, leaving Phogat with no choice but to tap.

Watch Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat below:

