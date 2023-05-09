What Stamp Fairtex loved most about her U.S. trip

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex proved that she can shine like a star on any stage that is available.

This past weekend, the Thai superstar made her US debut at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, as ONE Championship hosted its first-ever event in the United States.

Already known as one of the biggest stars in Asia thanks to her success inside the Circle, exciting fighting style, and personality that makes her one of a kind, this aura was glowing around her in Colorado just the same.

With an iconic entrance that was followed up by a great performance against Alyse Anderson, there is no doubt that the fans in the arena and those watching live and free via Prime Video, left ONE Fight Night 10 with a lot of love and adoration for the 25-year old.

Whilst she has visited the United States in the past for a seminar tour and to see the sights as a tourist, this was Stamp’s first time competing in the West. In her post-fight press conference following her second round finish over Anderson, she revealed what her favorite moment of the entire trip was:

“I loved the snow because this was the first time I experienced snow.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

With her second consecutive win in the atomweight MMA division, Stamp may have set herself up for some form of a world championship shot.

With the division’s current titleholder Angela Lee being out of competition, an interim title fight with Ham Seo Hee could be on the horizon for Stamp Fairtex.

North American fans can revisit her memorable performance against Alyse Anderson and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

