Teenage phenom Smilla Sundell eyes unprecedented dominance across three sports

Smilla Sundell isn’t content with holding just one piece of ONE Championship gold.

The Swedish youngster already holds the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, yet her ultimate goal is a hair trick of world titles under the ONE Championship banner.

Sundell, though, will first defend her strap against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview clip with Will Harris Productions, Sundell said she believes her Muay Thai career is just on the rise. She added that she can have the same trajectory once she turns her focus to kickboxing and even mixed martial arts.

Sundell said:

“I say that I can be a lot in this sport, and I think even in kickboxing, and hopefully MMA in a few years.”

Sundell is talked about as someone who has the potential to become one of the best strikers of her generation. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, even proposed that the 18-year-old could even be considered for a place among the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time.

While Sundell is still far from any of those loft expectations, her foundation to become one of the greatest ever is already set in stone.

‘The Hurricane’ has an impressive 34-5-1 record in her overall career and is at 3-0 in her ONE Championship tenure.

She absolutely smashed it in her promotional debut when she knocked out Aussie standout Diandra Martin at ONE: Full Circle in February 2022.

In just her second bout in ONE Championship, Sundell became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion when she dominated Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan for the unanimous decision win.

Sundell also made a brief stop at kickboxing and promptly held her own against Milana Bjelogrlic for the unanimous decision win this past May in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.