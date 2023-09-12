Smilla Sundell concerned about Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ elbows: “She cuts people”

Smilla Sundell hopes to pass her first assignment as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. But the Swede superstar recognizes that her battle against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be anything but a walk in the park.

The 18-year-old defends her gold versus the Brazilian mom-champ in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Ahead of the world title clash, the divisional queen shared her assessment of Rodrigues.

Smilla Sundell said in an Instagram post:

“I think Allycia’s strength is that she’s very strong. And she has the Muay Thai style like the Thais do. And she’s strong all over, you know. Especially her elbows, I would say. She cuts people.”

Watch the clip here:

Despite recognizing some areas of concern, the Fairtex Training Center representative has her eyes focused on leaving Singapore as the reigning divisional queen.

After debuting with a win over Diandra Martin, Smilla Sundell grabbed the gold in her sophomore outing against Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 in April 2022. Following that success, the teenage sensation made her kickboxing debut alongside Serbian dynamo Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Now, she faces possibly her toughest career test to date. But with plenty of weapons and positive momentum, the Swedish megastar hopes to walk out of ONE Fight Night 14 with the world title wrapped around her waist.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.