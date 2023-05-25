Jackie Buntan working on weaknesses for another possible shot at Smilla Sundell: “I’ve been fixing them”

Jackie Buntan earned her fifth promotional win and made a statement with her performance at ONE Fight Night 10.

After producing three consecutive wins under the ONE banner, Buntan suffered her first defeat to Smilla Sundell in their battle for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai world title.

That setback took place at ONE 156 in April last year, but it only served as a motivation for the Boxing Works student to work on her weaknesses, improve her game, and make another run to the top.

Indeed, since that unforgettable day – her only promotional defeat – Buntan has come back looking stronger than ever, rebounding from that defeat with a win over Amber Kitchen.

The last time out at ONE’s on-ground debut show in the U.S., in Broomfield, Colorado, she secured a first-round finish over Diandra Martin that positioned herself as one of the favorites to run it back against the Swede divisional queen.

Displaying incredible pressure, combinations, and explosive power, the Filipino-American lit up ONE Fight Night 10 with a statement of intent.

In an interview with the promotion, Jackie Buntan spoke about the adjustments and improvements that she has been making to her overall game ahead of a potential rematch with Sundell:

“I’ve been fixing them, testing myself, and challenging myself. But it’s also whatever is right at the moment, but I think I would prefer Muay Thai.”

Sundell is set to make her kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American fans can rewatch Buntan’s devastating stoppage against Martin and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes