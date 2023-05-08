What we learned from ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship certainly pulled out the big guns for its groundbreaking United States on-location debut at the 1stBank Center this past weekend.

The Singapore-based promotion has produced massive events over the years, but ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III was undoubtedly its most stacked card in the promotion's history.

In the main event, we saw the conclusion of the epic trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

After another masterful performance to retain his ONE flyweight world title, it's now apparent why ‘Mighty Mouse’ is considered by many as the greatest of all time.

The 11-fight card certainly turned a lot of heads and opened a lot of eyes. With that said, let’s check out our three biggest realizations after ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire historic spectacle can be replayed for free via Prime Video in North America.

#3 American fans were blown away by ONE

ONE Championship has showcased its unique brand of martial arts across the globe, bringing in amazing MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling matches through its shows across Asia.

North American fans have taken notice and have now developed a thirst for what ONE has to offer. Judging by the overwhelming reception from the fans in Denver during its long-awaited US debut, it’s safe to say that this will be the first of many events in the U.S.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed he was kicking himself for not booking an even bigger venue after ONE Fight Night 10 sold out weeks in advance before the event.

The energy inside 1stBank Center was palpable, to say the least.

Fighters fed off the crowd’s energy, while the exciting matches and incredible finishes kept them engaged all night long.

It was indeed a night to remember for every combat sports fan in the arena and even those watching on their screens via Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Talent in ONE Championship is top notch

Last weekend, American fans learned that ONE Championship is indeed home to some of the best fighters in every combat sports discipline.

Apart from the three flyweight world champions who each exuded brilliance to retain their respective belts, the entire card was just a testament to the highest level of competition that ONE brings.

For instance, we saw the phenomenal Roberto Soldic, who was one of the hottest free agents in MMA last year, get absolutely wrecked by the former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘Robocop’ was expected to breeze through everyone in his wake, but saw his hype train derailed by the hard-hitting Swedish KO artist.

Some pundits, meanwhile, considered Sage Northcutt damaged goods after losing in brutal fashion in his ONE debut. Almost four years later. ‘Super’ returned and showcased a new facet in his game by submitting the tough Ahmed Mujtaba in just 39 seconds with a brilliant heel hook.

Then, there’s the ever-improving Jackie Buntan who displayed her growth with a one-round beatdown of Diandra Martin.

The list goes on.

#1 Rodtang and Stamp are bonafide global superstars

While every fighter received support from the appreciative crowd, no doubt the warmest reception of the event was given to two Thai superstars who touched base on American soil for the first time.

Stamp Fairtex was the absolute crowd darling during the ONE Fight Night 10 pre-event festivities. Everyone wanted a piece of the affable and unassuming superstar, who even debuted the ‘Stamp Dance’ in America.

Much to their enjoyment, the former ONE two-sport world champion transformed into a completely different beast once the bell rang.

It was complete pandemonium in Denver after Stamp delivered a liver kick from hell to end Alyse Anderson’s night.

The cheers even grew louder in the co-main event, when the infamous Rodtang made his way to the Circle.

The legend of the hard-hitting, indestructible, and extremely flamboyant Thai reached the Western parts of the globe and everyone wanted to witness him fight up close.

Sure enough, the 25-year-old did not disappoint, sending the crowd into a frenzy when he elbowed Edgar Tabares into oblivion to retain his flyweight Muay Thai crown.

Despite being in a foreign land, Rodtang felt right at home hearing the raucous crowd chanting his name over and over again.

