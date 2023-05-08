Zebaztian Kadestam celebrates with Denver crowd after KO win over Roberto Soldic

American fans certainly appreciate a good comeback, and Zebaztian Kadestam gave them a huge one at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 1stBank Center in Colorado was rocking all night long during ONE Championship’s successful United States on-site debut last weekend. In a night filled with sensational finishes, it was Kadestam’s terrifying knockout over the heavily favored Roberto Soldic that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Given both fighters’ fearsome reputations, it was clear that the high-stakes welterweight matchup was not reaching the judges’ scorecards.

Soldic was as good as advertised early on, tagging the former 185-pound world champion multiple times with heavy shots to the head and body in round one. ‘The Bandit’ returned to his corner with a busted-up face, while his movement was also visibly compromised after hurting his foot.

Zebaztian Kadestam, though, is not one to give up without a fight and unleashed one of the most violent barrages we’ve seen in the circle in round two.

The Swedish heavy bomber finally connected on that sharp elbow he’d been throwing in the first round, which immediately dropped ‘Robocop’ to the canvas. Smelling blood in the waters, the apex predator went for the jugular and connected on a crushing overhand right that floored the Croatian a second time.

Despite Roberto Soldic’s attempts to soldier on, it was only a matter of time before ‘The Bandit’ put him to sleep. A frightening one-two got the job done, as Kadestam derailed the red-hot Soldic hype train.

It was complete pandemonium at the arena afterward, and ONE Championship shared a clip of a gracious Kadestam sharing an awesome moment with the fans in attendance.

As expected, a torrent of fan support for Kadestam came pouring in the comment section:

ponrebirth: Zebaztian Kadestam 🇸🇪 vs. Kiamrian Abbasov 🇰🇬 for the title

krissdaniell: Ibrahimovic is proud of u 😁

kaine_marco: This guy is a total class act!!

limktg_7132: Next up Interim Welterweight Title: @zebaztiankadestam 🇸🇪🔪 vs. Kiamrian Abbasov 🇰🇬🔥🔥🔥

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the replay of this matchup, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 card, free of charge.

