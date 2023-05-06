ONE Fight Night 10 result and recap: Roberto Soldic vs Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam derailed the Roberto Soldic hype train in front of a stunned audience at ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday.

Going up against one of the most feared knockout artists in the game today, the former ONE welterweight kingpin reminded fans he also possesses dynamite in those fists of his.

‘The Bandit’ displayed impressive footwork by switching stances early and often to confuse the Croatian star.

The head-hunting Soldic, however, ferociously pushed forward landing a crisp left hook combo that got Kadestam’s attention.

Kadestam stayed patient with his feints and was trying to find the right timing to land that counter elbow strike – which would come in handy later on.

‘Robocop’ hammered away with four unanswered lefts to the Swedish fighter’s chin, which likely won him the round.

The 32-year-old returned to his corner with a busted up face, but his fiery determination never wavered.

Soldic opened the second canto with a thudding body kick, which hurt the clearly hobbled Kadestam.

With his back against the wall, Kadestam was not just going to roll over in defeat. He made a stunning comeback, dropping the favored Soldic thrice in a span of minutes.

It all began when the feared heavy hitter finally found a home for that slicing elbow, which took away Soldic’s equilibrium in an instant.

Kadestam swarmed his wounded prey dropping him for a second time with a violent flurry.

Soldic showed the true heart of a champion and kept getting back up, but there was no way Kadestam was letting him reach the final bell.

A right hook to the temple and left to the face finally got the job done, as referee Herb Dean mercifully halted the beating.

Official result: Zebaztian Kadestam defeats Roberto Soldic via KO at 0:45 of round two (MMA - welterweight)

After notching his seventh finish and undoubtedly his biggest win in the Circle, ‘The Bandit’ deservingly took home the second $50,000 bonus of the evening, joining Sage Northcutt.

