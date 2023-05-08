Stamp Fairtex explains fight-ending body kick against Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex’s highlight reel knockout of Alyse Anderson was certainly one of the greatest moments of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card this past weekend.

While the Denver crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center was utterly mesmerized by the technique, Stamp said that her knockout blow was done purely on instinct.

During the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Stamp said that the body kick she launched at Anderson’s rib cage is one of the lessons she’s learned through her years of Muay Thai experience.

Stamp said:

"In Muay Thai it’s common practice right, so when someone’s in close range, when someone breaks, you fire off a weapon so it was instinct, it was years and years of training.”

The Thai megastar has more than established herself as an absolute force in the world of mixed martial arts, but Stamp started her professional career in the art of eight limbs.

Stamp was a mere schoolgirl when she started her Muay Thai journey, and it’s this experience that helped the 25-year-old operate on such a high level.

Alyse Anderson tried to establish a dominant position near the cage but Stamp proved too wily for her grappling. The moment they broke apart, Stamp launched a quick right kick that landed squarely on Anderson’s midsection. With Anderson unable to get back up from the crippling blow, the referee called a stop to the contest 2:27 into the second round.

The win not only cemented Stamp’s position as the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender, but she also booked a match against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Stamp’s match against Anderson, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, can be replayed for free in North America via Prime Video.

