Stamp Fairtex reveals Bridgerton and Demon Slayer as her most recent watches

Stamp Fairtex revealed that she’s recently watched two incredibly contrasting shows - the drama series Bridgerton and the action anime Demon Slayer.

On May 5, Stamp will compete in her 12th MMA fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ONE’s first event in North America. Before the event goes down on Friday, the Thai superstar engaged with fans during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit.

One fan asked what Netflix shows she likes to watch, and the 25-year-old responded by saying:

“I watch anything. Sitcoms, romance, drama, anime. I just finished Bridgerton.”

Another fan followed by asking Stamp about her favorite anime series. She had this to say:

“I've recently been watching Demon Slayer”

Reddit AMA

Stamp Fairtex is coming off a close split decision win against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match in January. The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will return to MMA at ONE Fight Night 10. Stamp is the number one-ranked atomweight and hopes to take another step toward a world title shot.

Stamp’s next opponent will be Alyse Anderson. The American made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021, losing against Itsuki Hirata. On May 20, 2022, Anderson returned for her second fight and defeated Asha Roka with a first-round submission. She now plans to capitalize on her upcoming opponent’s star power to skyrocket her value in the atomweight division.

Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson will compete in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

