Underdog Alyse Anderson ready to prove a point against top-ranked Stamp Fairtex

Alyse Anderson knows she’s coming into her match against Stamp Fairtex as a massive underdog.

The American star has the opportunity of a lifetime when she takes on the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at the 1stBank Center.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anderson said that people are already expecting Stamp to take a quick win in Colorado.

Anderson, however, wants to use those words to fuel the fire inside her:

“Oh yeah, a lot of people are going to be underestimating me just because I haven't got to prove myself that much in ONE. Coming of, only had two fights, and it being 1-1. So I don't think that it's because it's me that she might be underestimating me."

She added:

“I just think that a lot of people in general, because I don't have the experience yet, they are just thinking that it's going to be an easy win [for Stamp]. But that's why I'm looking forward to prove myself with this tough matchup.”

Anderson is an adept grappler with a professional record of 6-2. She’s also coming off a sublime submission win over Asha Roka at ONE 157 in her previous match in ONE Championship.

Motivated by those who’ve already discounted her, Anderson heads to the circle with a tremendous desire to beat Stamp.

The Thai megastar, however, is one of the most lethal strikers in the world today.

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. She’s also the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion.

The 25-year-old from Pattaya is coming off two straight wins against Jihin Radzuan in MMA and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in kickboxing.

ONE Fight Night 10 streams live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

