Alyse Anderson says her experience fighting at altitude will be key vs. Stamp Fairtex

Alyse Anderson believes her conditioning matched with the high elevation of the ‘Mile High City’ will make all the difference when she squares off with fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex this Friday night.

ONE Championship heads to Denver, Colorado on May 5 for its highly anticipated North American debut. Emanating from the 1stBank Center, ONE Fight Night 10 will feature a stacked lineup of can’t-miss matchups, including an atomweight showdown between American-born standout Alyse Anderson and former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

A day away from their high-stakes atomweight clash, Alyse Anderson shared her thoughts on competing against Stamp Fairtex in the high elevation of the Centennial State:

“I feel like being able to push the pace for three rounds in altitude is going to make a difference,” Anderson said in an interview with ONE Championship.

“I think that she will have a more difficult time than if it was over there, which is why I immediately said yes to the fight because I think I will have the advantage of it being in Colorado. Just because of the altitude and the time zone.”

Alyse Anderson heads into the ONE Fight Night 10 matchup on the heels of an impressive come-from-behind submission victory against Asha Roka last year. If she can make it to back-to-back wins on Friday night, ‘Lil Savage’ will undoubtedly establish herself as a legitimate world title contender within the atomweight division.

Stamp Fairtex bounced back after coming up short against atomweight queen Angela Lee last year, earning wins over Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak. A third straight win will likely solidify her spot as the division's top contender, leading her to another ONE world title opportunity later this year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

