Alyse Anderson banking on “strength difference” against Stamp Fairtex

American fireball Alyse Anderson says she is stronger than she looks and that Stamp Fairtex should know better than underestimating her in their featured atomweight clash this week.

‘Lil’ Savage’ takes on the Thai superstar at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. The fight is part of a stacked offering assembled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, taking place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Alyse Anderson said she recognizes that Stamp Fairtex packs a lot of power, especially in the standup game. However, Anderson feels that when it comes to grappling, she will have the advantage, strength-wise, and that she will make sure her opponent feels it.

The American Top Team affiliate said:

“I feel like I will be a lot stronger than she thinks just because it looks as if I don't look as strong as I am. But grappling-wise, I feel like she will feel a big strength difference. Even though I know she has a lot of power in her hands. But grappling-wise, I don't think she has as much strength.”

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the third fight for Alyse Anderson under the promotion. She is coming off her maiden victory in May last year, where she beat Indian-Nepalese Asha Roka with an impressive first-round submission through a triangle choke.

Apart from sustaining the winning momentum she built in her last fight, ‘Lil' Savage’ is determined to come out victorious over Stamp as it will set her up for a shot at the ONE interim atomweight world title that the promotion is planning to offer.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the promotion's fifth Amazon show of the year and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

