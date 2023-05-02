Alyse Anderson shows off her slick grappling heading into ONE Fight Night 10

ONE women's atomweight fighter, Alyse Anderson, has gone through leaps and bounds with her Jiujitsu. She proved her improved grappling acumen when she came from behind and submitted Asha Roka with a triangle choke last year at ONE 157. Her combination of picture-perfect technique and composure under fire makes 'Lil' Savage' a nightmare to deal with when the fight hits the mat.

Ahead of Anderson's high-profile bout against former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10, we saw her pulling off some slick submission moves in the gym.

ONE Championship posted about it on Instagram:

"What are the chances Alyse Anderson forces the TAP when she takes on Stamp at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 😱 @alyseanderson21"

Anderson's flying scissors takedown to a heel hook reminds us of Ryo Chonan vs. Anderson Silva at PRIDE Shockwave 2004. It's swift, surprising and utterly effective. It's a thing of beauty. If Alyse Anderson pulls this off against Stamp on May 5th, it will be forever etched in MMA highlight-reel lore.

Coming into ONE Fight Night 10, it seems that the American MMA standout is looking to find victory on the ground. Considering Stamp's greatest strength is her striking, it makes sense for Anderson to take the match to the ground and play off her grappling acumen.

Just a few months ago, Anderson received her Jiujitsu purple belt from blackbelt Matthew Linsemier. This means that she has more tools in her arsenal in addition to tighter techniques. This makes her match with fellow Jiujitsu purple belt Stamp Fairtex an interesting one for sure.

Alyse Anderson posted about her promotion on Instagram:

"So grateful I got my purple belt today!!!Magic BJJ @oldmanmagic has always been my home and has kept my love for Jiu-jitsu after all these years on the mat. I'm going to keep adding more tools to my game continue to improve 💜🤘🏼👊🏼"

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

