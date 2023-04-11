Alyse Anderson displays her tenacity in slick submission of Asha Roka

ONE atomweight star Alyse Anderson is heading for the most high-profile bout of her career as she faces former world title challenger Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10.

On March 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, 'Lil' Savage' will face the full brunt of the Thai superstar's striking prowess that has put so many women away in the past.

This might not be a problem for Anderson, however, as she showed tremendous toughness and heart in her most recent appearance inside the circle.

At ONE 157 in May last year, Alyse Anderson survived an early barrage from Indian national boxing champion Asha Roka. 'Lil' Savage' showed tremendous composure to defend herself while at the same time locking in a triangle choke to end the bout.

Ahead of Anderson's bout with Stamp Fairtex, ONE posted her miraculous comeback submission win on Instagram:

"All wrapped up 😨 Can Stamp Fairtex survive Alyse Anderson’s slick submissions when they meet in the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🤔 @alyseanderson21"

Anderson, who just received her BJJ purple belt a few weeks back, kept her cool even after getting dropped with punches.

As Roka went for the finish, Anderson found an opening to the armbar which she then transitioned into a tight triangle choke. After briefly trying to get out of the choke, Roka was forced to tap out.

In her post-fight interview, Alyse Anderson spoke about the submission finish:

“I was a little nervous... She hits a lot harder than I was expecting. Especially when it went to the ground and I ended up on my back. I felt the armbar was slipping and I knew if she pulled it out, the transition was going to be there. I felt her arm was a little bit in so I didn’t know, but I didn’t let go right away because I actually didn’t feel her tap. So, you know my coaches say never let go until the ref pulls you off, so I may have held onto it a little longer on accident.”

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Anderson's full fight against Asha Roka here:

