Stamp Fairtex shares her training wisdom on Reddit AMA

Stamp Fairtex recently offered advice to a fan who’s starting Muay Thai.

Stamp is one of several ONE Championship superstars who have participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. During the online Q&A, fans get the opportunity to ask their favorite fighters about various topics, including this question to the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender:

“If you could give one advice to someone just starting muay thai what would it be?”

The Thai superstar responded by saying:

“You have to train basic technique, you must be diligent!”

Reddit interaction

Stamp Fairtex last fought on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6. After Anissa Meksen pulled out of their mixed-rules bout, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak accepted the late opponent switch for a kickboxing match. The fight perhaps could've gone either way after three rounds, but Stamp had her hand raised by split decision.

On May 5, Stamp will return to the MMA ruleset for the first time since September 2022, when she defeated Jihin Radzuan by unanimous decision. The 25-year-old has been matched up against Alyse Anderson, who is coming off a first-round submission win against Asha Roka in May 2022.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson goes down at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The top-tier atomweights will have plenty of people to impress as the 1stBank Center in Colorado is sold out.

For those looking to watch from home, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

