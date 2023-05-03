ONE Fight Night 10 preview and predictions: Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

The moment the fight between Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson was announced, the two fighters immediately started building the hype around it.

Stamp and Anderson are set to face each other in a pivotal women’s atomweight mixed martial arts match at ONE Fight Night: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday, May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Anderson quickly took shots at Stamp and called out the Thai megastar’s perceived disadvantage in the ground game. Stamp, though, wasn’t having it and promised to put Anderson through the wringer.

The back-and-forth between the two lasted for almost two weeks heading into the event, which will be broadcast live and free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Anderson knows that a victory over Stamp will give her immense momentum in the stacked women’s atomweight division. Stamp, meanwhile, has a chance to bolster her reputation as one of the best female fighters in the world.

The winner of this matchup could also get a shot at the ONE interim women's atomweight world title against Ham Seo Hee.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team has put on their thinking caps and carefully analyzed this marquee match-up.

Ben Imperial: Stamp Fairtex via decision

Stamp Fairtex will be competing in her first match on U.S. soil and will definitely bring her A-game against Alyse Anderson.

The easy answer is Stamp gets the W, but I wouldn't want to count Alyse Anderson out. Her first two matches showed just how tough she is as a competitor, and it won't be easy to take her out. She got tagged by Asha Roka in their match, but it ended with a beautiful submission from 'Lil Savage'.

I think this will be a very close fight, with Stamp dominating early before Anderson gets into positions where she could take Stamp down and neutralize the Thai star's superior striking. Ultimately though, I think Stamp will do enough to pick up the win.

Mike Murillo: Stamp Fairtex via decision

Stamp Fairtex versus Alyse Anderson is one of the high-stakes matches outside of the world title fights on offer at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. later this week. And fight fans should take heed.

It is widely expected that whoever emerges as the victor in this fight will figure in a possible ONE interim women's atomweight world title fight, with reigning division queen Angela Lee expected to be out for some time for personal reasons.

That being said, it is only to be expected that Stamp and Alyse will battle it out at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video with dogged determination, which should translate to a very competitive fight end-to-end.

Having to choose who will win, however, I’m giving it to Stamp by decision.

I have it for Stamp as she is the more battle-tested of the two. She has fought not only in mixed martial arts but also in Muay Thai and kickboxing, giving her more tools to dig into.

Stamp is also a former two-sport ONE world champion and has performed in the biggest of fights. Of course, ONE Fight Night 10 is a totally different setting as it will mark the Thai superstar’s U.S. debut. Still, a champion is always a champion.

Let me say, though, that I’m not downright counting out American fireball Anderson in the fight. For one, she will have the support of the hometown crowd, notwithstanding the popularity of Stamp. She is also a skillful fighter, backed by a highly capable team at American Top Team.

Anderson also sought the help of other top athletes in the game like former UFC world champion Rose Namajunas to better prepare herself.

Whether she can turn all this into work in her favor come fight night, that we have to see.

Ted Razon: Stamp Fairtex via second-round TKO

Stamp Fairtex knows a decisive win will likely grant her an interim women’s atomweight world title match against second-ranked Ham Seo Hee. Given what’s at stake for this match, I expect the Thai megastar to put on a show in front of a passionate American audience.

Alyse Anderson will find out as early as round one that she has no business trading on the feet with the Muay Thai wrecking machine.

‘Lil Savage’ will turn this into a grappling contest and I believe she’ll even complete some of her takedown attempts.

But as Stamp has proven time and time again, her underrated jiu-jitsu is evolving with each fight. I believe Stamp will surprise her on the ground as well, and she’ll perform sweeps and submission attempts from her back.

With nowhere else to go, Anderson will try to stand and bang and catch one of Stamp’s sharp knees and elbows in the clinch, which should effectively signal her demise.

Vince Richards: Stamp Fairtex via third-round submission

Alyse Anderson seems to have found the tactic that would get her on Stamp Fairtex’s last nerve.

Throughout her several media appearances and interviews, Anderson downplayed the Thai megastar’s grappling acumen heading into ONE Fight Night 10. Anderson even predicted that she’ll drag Stamp around the canvas once they meet this Friday.

Stamp, though, has heard it all and is looking to shut Anderson up.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has the obvious advantage in terms of striking, but I feel that she won’t be relying on that too much in this fight.

Stamp is a laidback and fun-loving girl, but she’s one of the most dangerous fighters once that opening bell rings. She can also be petty.

I expect Stamp to use her striking in the early parts of the match to prevent Anderson from taking the fight to the ground. Once she’s got ‘Lil’ Savage’ second-guessing, Stamp will swoop in and finish the fight with her underrated submission game.

Poll : 0 votes