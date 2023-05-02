Stamp Fairtex continues to spread her infectious energy in Colorado

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is feeling more at home every day as she spends more time in Colorado.

Lately, she’s been making the final preparations for her atomweight showdown against MMA rising star Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday, May 5.

As a result, she’s made friends abroad in America without effort - from grappling coaches to striking partners - she’s been spreading her infectious energy everywhere she goes.

Likewise, hyped-up fans online are feeding off of her energy with a new Instagram video her promotor released this week.

The caption read as follows:

“What’s better than fighting!? Friends that fight! Stamp is friendly when she fights… most of the time. She’s well on her way to making more friends when she fights on May 5th here in Denver.”

Check out the highlight reel below:

Stamp Fairtex is famous for entertaining fans inside and outside of the ring. Her walkouts are an especially big part of her brand, and although it's not a popularity contest, Stamp really knows how to get her fans hyped up before every match.

On May 5, she intends to do the same with her fight when she makes her U.S. debut in front of a sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Thai striker will now face Alyse Anderson, a grappling sensation who fights out of Michigan. For Anderson, beating Stamp Fairtex will be a step up in her career as she fights for a spot in the top 5 rankings.

Stamp, however, enters the fold as if she had a world championship to defend. She’s currently sitting at No.1 under atomweight queen Angela Lee, and will therefore fight to the teeth to defend her top-ranked position.

Watch how it all plays out this Friday, May 5, which North American fans can watch live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

