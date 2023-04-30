Stamp Fairtex doesn’t think Alyse Anderson’s chin will hold up to her striking

Stamp Fairtex heard about Alyse Anderson, and she’s now clapping back at the American upstart.

The pair of women’s atomweight stars will square off against each other at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, and Stamp is ready to shut Anderson up.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said that she’s aware of how Anderson would drag her to the mat in their grappling exchanges.

Stamp acknowledged that Anderson may have a bit of success on the ground, but assured her that she will get clocked several times over before she brings the fight to the mat:

“I will not argue with her about this. She is right because I’m a striker. But don’t forget that in every fight, we have to stand first before hitting the ground.”

She added:

“I’m not someone who lets people take me down, throw, or knock me down easily. At least they have to eat a few shots before they can take me down to the ground. And I don’t think Alyse can take many of them.”

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, is the current no.1 women’s atomweight contender and a victory over Alyse Anderson could put her in a match for the division's interim world title against Ham Seo Hee.

The Thai megastar is 9-2 in MMA and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win against Jihin Radzuan in her last match in the sport at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Meanwhile, Anderson is coming off a first-round submission win over Asha Roka at ONE 157.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down this May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be streamed live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

