Relive Stamp Fairtex’s complete domination of Bi Nguyen

ONE Championship re-posted footage of Stamp Fairtex’s entire fight against Bi Nguyen.

In November 2019, Stamp took on Nguyen in an action-packed atomweight MMA matchup at ONE: Masters of Fate. At the time, the Thai superstar was nearly unstoppable after winning her first two MMA fights, defending her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title for the first time, and becoming the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

After three intense rounds, Stamp had her hand raised against Nguyen. ONE recently shared the impressive performance on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex meets American ace Alyse Anderson in an atomweight MMA showdown on May 5, relive her firefight with Vietnamese veteran Bi Nguyen in 2019!”

On May 5, Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first on-site event in North America. The No.1 ranked atomweight MMA fighter has been matched up against Alyse Anderson.

After falling short in her promotional debut, Anderson made a statement by submitting Asha Roka in the first round at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. ‘Lil Savage’ is riding a wave of momentum and believes she can pull off an upset against Stamp.

Stamp vs. Alyse Anderson goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. After a handful of intriguing matchups, the night will end with three world championship bouts. For those that can’t attend live, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

