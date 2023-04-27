3 of Stamp Fairtex’s best weapons

ONE global superstar Stamp Fairtex’s debut fight on American soil is upon us, as she takes part in the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video event next month.

After captivating fans all over Asia, the 25-year-old megastar will finally get to strut her stuff in front of her growing supporters in North America this coming May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

She’ll be taking on the upset-minded Alyse Anderson, who will look to boost her stock in the ONE women’s atomweight division by taking out her no.1 ranked opponent.

Despite getting pitted against an American, there’s no doubt Stamp will undoubtedly receive some of the biggest cheers of the evening.

After all, her reputation as a highly-entertaining fighter precedes her, and her world-class skills will be on full display in the promotion’s monumental card.

Check out Stamp Fairtex’s three best weapons heading into ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire event will air live on US Primetime and is free for Prime Video users in the United States and Canada.

#3 Underrated submission skills

If Alyse Anderson thinks she can just breeze through Stamp on the ground, then ‘Lil Savage’ will be in for a rude awakening.

Fans were blown away by the Muay Thai superstar’s smooth transition to MMA, where she displayed a deep understanding of wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

While the Fairtex Training Center standout still has a lot of work to do for her grappling to catch up with her stellar striking, it’s amazing how far she has come in such a short amount of time.

It’s not like Stamp was just using sheer strength either. The Pattaya native displayed textbook technique when she choked out Asha Roka in just her second MMA bout.

Stamp, though, left a lot of jaws on the floor, when she out-grappled and submitted arguably one of the best wrestlers in women’s MMA today, Ritu Phogat.

She took home the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix title by tapping out ‘The Indian Tigress’ via a sick armbar in 2021.

#2 World championship experience

Even before Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Janet Todd, and Regian Eersel captured two golden straps in two different sports, Stamp paved the way for them.

Stamp was the first-ever two-sport ONE world champion, lording over the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions at the same time.

At just 25 years old, Stamp has already faced and beaten some of the best female strikers in the world.

After ruling striking arts, the Thai reached for the stars and moved to MMA in a bid to become a historic three-sport world champion.

While she came up short against women’s atomweight queen Angela Lee last year, Stamp gained some valuable experience and now understands what it takes to win at the highest level.

As impressive as Anderson has been, she has yet to face the level of competition that Stamp has overcome so far.

#1 Ferocious Muay Thai attacks

While Anderson prides herself on her aggressive grappling, she’s also quite decent on the feet.

‘Lil Savage’ displayed effective kickboxing to neutralize Asha Roka before finishing her off with a triangle choke in her last bout.

However, she’ll be in for a long night if she decides to test Stamp’s feared striking acumen on May 5.

The Thai wrecking machine, after all, boasts a Muay Thai heavy style that tends to overwhelm even some of the best strikers on the planet.

Aside from her sharp punches and kicks, Stamp uses every part of her body as a weapon, which includes her destructive knees and elbows.

Just take a look at this beautiful elbow strike that Stamp used to send Jihin Radzuan crashing to the mat.

Alyse Anderson can’t afford to eat too many of those, or she might end up in one of Stamp Fairtex’s growing highlight reels.

Poll : 0 votes