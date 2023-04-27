Alyse Anderson says Stamp Fairtex’s “biggest hole” is grappling

Alyse Anderson plans to exploit what she believes is the biggest hole in Stamp Fairtex’s skill set.

On May 5, ‘Lil Savage’ will step inside the circle for the biggest fight of her combat sports career. Backed by a raucous North American crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Anderson could find herself jumping the atomweight queue on the way to a ONE world title opportunity should she get her hand raised against Thai fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex.

To accomplish that, she will look to put her grappling skills to work, believing that it’s an area of mixed martial arts where she holds a distinct advantage over the former two-sport ONE world champion:

“Honestly, that's where I just see her biggest hole,” Anderson said in an interview with ONE Championship. “So that's where I see myself taking the fight and taking advantage. I'm not concerned about her level of grappling.”

Alyse Anderson put her submission skills on display during her last appearance inside the circle. Squaring off with Asha Roka at ONE 157 last year, ‘Lil Savage’ scored an impressive come-from-behind first-round submission just past the two-minute mark to earn her first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Her opponent, Stamp Fairtex, is undeniably one of the greatest strikers in all of combat sports today, having captured both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships. There is no denying that Stamp’s Achilles' heel is the ground game, but that’s not to say she can’t hold her own on the mat. If you need an example, just look back to the ONE Atomweight Women’s World Grand Prix tournament final in 2021.

Facing feared wrestler Ritu Phogat, Stamp Fairtex shocked the ONE Championship fanbase, earning a first-round armbar submission over ‘The Indian Tigress’ to become the WGP champion.

Alyse Anderson may hold an advantage on the canvas, but if she’s not careful, Stamp may just surprise her in the ‘Mile High City.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

