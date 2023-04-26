Alyse Anderson explains her decision to train with American Top Team

Alyse Anderson is getting ready for her huge match against Stamp Fairtex by honing her skills in the famed American Top Team gym and she believes it’s the best course of action for her.

‘Lil’ Savage’ will face Stamp in a high-stakes atomweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The event will be ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States.

Ahead of her match, the American spoke with ONE Championship to explain why she chose to hold her camp at the renowned gym:

“There's no better place to do that than in American Top Team. You have some of the best strikers in the world training there, including Adriano Moraes, who will be on the card. So that will be awesome for us to have the whole team at the event.”

The 28-year-old previously trained at MMA Masters and Scorpion Fighting System, but is now sharpening her weapons at American Top Team. It could pay off well, especially against the no.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex.

With the potential opportunity for a ONE women’s interim atomweight world title on the line, the unranked Alyse Anderson could find herself vaulted to the main event scene in just her third match in the promotion with a big win.

Of course, it won’t be easy against Stamp Fairtex. The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion is hungry for another shot at ONE gold and will certainly not let her chance slip by losing on her US debut.

Fans in North America can catch their match and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card live on for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

