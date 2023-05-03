Stamp Fairtex has the fans hyped a week ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Fans can’t wait to see Stamp Fairtex compete at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE Championship compiled a star-studded fight card for their first event on U.S. soil, which goes down on May 5. Stamp is one of the fan favorites competing in front of a sold-out crowd inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The Thai superstar posted a one-week countdown graphic on Instagram with the caption saying:

“1 week🫡🫡🫡🫡. You can watch on Prime Video. #ONEFightNight10”

Fans expressed their excitement for Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming fight in the comment section, including some saying:

“Stamp’s gonna have perfect take down defense”

“💪😤👆 get it @stamp_fairtex! You go girl!!!”

“Gooo Queen🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🥊”

“Let's go Stamp 👏👏we're cheering for you here in the US 🎉”

Stamp Fairtex’s last fight was a split-decision kickboxing win against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak on January 13. Stamp was supposed to fight Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules bout before Meksen pulled out, leading to the win against ‘Supergirl.’ The 25-year-old now returns to MMA, where she’s coming off a win against Jihin Radzuan.

Stamp’s next opponent will be Alyse Anderson, who holds a promotional record of 1-1. ‘Lil Savage’ last fought in May 2022, defeating Asha Roka with an impressive first-round submission. If Anderson can emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 10, she could suddenly find herself in a number one contender matchup.

For those looking to watch ONE Fight Night 10 at home, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

