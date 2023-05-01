Stamp Fairtex set for Ask Me Anything session on Reddit

Stamp Fairtex is hard at work preparing for her upcoming match against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, but she’ll take a brief respite to jump into the virtual space.

The Thai megastar is set for an Ask Me Anything session at Reddit’s r/MMA community on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Stamp posted on Instagram:

“I’m doing an ask me anything! Tomorrow at 6pm Mountain time on R/MMA on reddit! Go ahead and ask!”

Stamp is the seventh ONE Championship superstar to have an AMA session ahead of ONE Fight Night 10 this May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Sage Northcutt, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, Aung La N Sang, and the Ruotolo twins Tye and Kade were the first ones to engage the fans on the hugely popular social platform.

AMA sessions with celebrities ring true to their word since fans can ask practically any question that they fancy. It’s also a way for ONE Championship athletes to connect better with their audience since Reddit provides a laidback atmosphere that allows them to be as comfortable as possible.

Stamp has been a fan favorite since she burst onto the scene in ONE Championship. With that in mind, it won’t be a surprise if her supporters came in droves just to ask the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion anything they want.

Some supporters may ask Stamp what she thinks of Alyse Anderson, while others might just want to know what the atomweight star’s favorite K-pop group is.

Catch Stamp in the Reddit universe before she makes her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10, which will be broadcast live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

