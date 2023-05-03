Take a glimpse at the origins of Stamp Fairtex’s ascension

Before Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex makes her U.S. debut on May 5, it's worth looking at the origins of her ascension to superstardom.

Those already familiar with Stamp know that her story began at age 5. As a small skinny kid, she was mercilessly bullied in school, which prompted her father, a former Muay Thai fighter himself, to train her in the art of self-defense. Eventually, their hard work paid off, so much so that her bullies and even her closest friends were scared of her.

Since then, Stamp has grown to love the sport and never looked back. In addition to earning money for the first time post-competitions, she had extra motivation to work on becoming the best and pursue a career in Muay Thai full-time.

Recently, ONE Championship released a glimpse of her inspiring origin story with the caption:

“Meet Stamp ahead of her U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video 👊 Can the Thai superstar steal the spotlight against Alyse Anderson on May 5? 👀 @stamp_fairtex”

After two major fights in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex made the history books as a rare two-sport world champion in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Not long afterward, Stamp revealed plans to become a three-sport champion and the next ONE women’s atomweight world titleholder in MMA.

She came close to defeating the queen, Angela Lee, in her first bid for the world title last year. Both women put on an epic performance of pure action to be chosen as ONE’s 2022 MMA fight of the year - an honor both fighters haven’t topped ever since.

Now, Stamp Fairtex returns to the stage this Friday to solidify her stake in the world title and meet Angela Lee again in a rematch.

American rising star Alyse Anderson, on the other hand, is looking forward to catapulting her career as a serious contender in the division with an upset victory etched on her resume.

Expect nothing but a full-on war between these two fighters on Friday, May 5, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video at 1stBank Center.

The entire card will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes