Stamp Fairtex plans to return to Muay Thai and kickboxing after getting MMA belt

Stamp Fairtex revealed that she might return to kickboxing and Muay Thai in the future.

Stamp is one of the most versatile fighters in ONE Championship. Since making her promotional debut in July 2018, the Thai superstar has won the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles as well as the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Before returning for an MMA bout on May 5, Stamp interacted with fans by doing an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. During the online Q&A, a fan asked the No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender this question:

“Is MMA the only sport you are focusing on now or will you be competing under Muay Thai/kickboxing rules again in the future?”

Stamp responded by saying:

“If I win the MMA belt I want to return to Muay Thai and Kickboxing.”

Before focusing on a title shot or other martial arts, Stamp Fairtex is locked in for her upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The top atomweight MMA contender has been matched up against American fireball Alyse Anderson.

Anderson is coming off a first-round submission win against Asha Roka in May 2022. ‘Lil' Savage’ has continued to improve throughout her ONE Championship tenure, but she will have her hands full against Stamp. The Thai superstar’s most recent MMA fight was in September 2022, where she defeated Jihin Radzuan by unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center on May 5. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

