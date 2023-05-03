Humble Stamp Fairtex doesn’t see herself as a special fighter

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex will compete in front of fans in the United States for the first time.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

For this historic night, the promotion is bringing a stacked card with some of the biggest names on the roster set to compete.

Alongside fighters like Demetrious Johnson and Sage Northcutt that made their names in the United States, some fighters will be getting the opportunity to put on a show in the US for the very first time.

Whilst she may be a huge star in Asia, May 5 gives the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion an opportunity to introduce herself to a new audience and perform in front of fans that haven’t gotten to see her compete in person before.

Ahead of her fight with Alyse Anderson, the Thai superstar took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything, giving the fans an opportunity to pose her some burning questions.

One fan, under the username yessah_blessahh, asked:

“Stamp! At what age did you know you had something special? Did you reach a certain point in your training as a kid where you knew you could go far in this fight game?”

She replied, staying humble as always:

“I never thought I was special. I’m just Stamp. I have two eyes and one mouth the same as everyone.”

Screenshot from the recent Reddit: AMA

ONE Championship fans are in for a treat on May 5 when Stamp Fairtex returns to the atomweight MMA division to face Alyse Anderson. The entirety of ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

