Stamp Fairtex and Alma Juniku put on a Muay Thai classic in throwback video

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex is gearing up to make a strong statement in her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10. The flamboyant Thai superstar will look to introduce her own brand of violence to a rabid sold-out American crowd.

This legendary striking prowess was on full display when Stamp successfully defended her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Alma Juniku back in 2019. ONE posted the video of the 2019 clash ahead of Stamp's fight with Alyse Anderson on Friday night:

"Ahead of Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex’s atomweight MMA scrap with American warrior Alyse Anderson, relive her three-round Muay Thai war with Australian striking star Alma Juniku in 2019!"

The world title bout had fireworks from bell to bell. Juniku had length and height to her advantage while Stamp Fairtex had her Thai-style aggression and ferocity. Fighting vixen Juniku, however, met Stamp's ferocity in the middle of the ring, going after the Thai sensation inside the pocket.

Over the course of the battle, Stamp increasingly became too much to handle. The exchanges had Juniku initiating but Stamp landing the last blow. Either that or Stamp starting the firefight and landing the harder strikes. The two fighting queens kept the intensity to a level of murder until the final bell.

One could make the argument that Stamp slightly faded in the latter rounds as Juniku poured in the attacks. In the end, however, the Pattaya native scored a wide enough gap on the scorecards to earn a unanimous decision win.

Look to see Stamp Fairtex bring her dance moves and trademark frightening Muay Thai style against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

