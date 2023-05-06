ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex stepped into the circle on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10 looking for her third-straight win in a high-stakes atomweight clash with budding contender Alyse Anderson. With a ONE world title opportunity on the line, both women went for broke in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center.

Alyse Anderson came out looking very fast and light on her feet, though Stamp looked much more comfortable in the early going. A right hand from Stamp lands stiff. Smelling some blood in the water, Stamp bullrushed her opponent. Her overzealousness allowed Anderson to get Stamp on the mat, but the Thai star was able to defend and get back to her feet with relative ease.

Anderson was wearing some damage near her right eye as the first round came to a close. In the opening moments of the second round, Stamp Fairtex threw a kick that was caught by Anderson. Stamp swung her body around, jumping on the back of Anderson and riding her like a backpack. Anderson was able to break Stamp’s grip and get back to the center of the circle.

Anderson pushed Stamp to the fence and clinched up. Stamp landed a solid knee before breaking away and unloaded a brutal liver kick that folded ‘Lil Savage’ like a lawn chair. Recognizing Anderson was no longer defending herself, the referee had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage in the second round.

Official Result: Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson via KO (body kick) at 2:27 of Round 2.

With the victory, Stamp improved to 10-2 in mixed martial arts. She also secured herself an opportunity to capture the interim ONE atomweight world championship and a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

