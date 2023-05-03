Look back at ONE Championship’s unprecedented rise ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship recently celebrated their upcoming milestone by detailing the promotion’s history.

On May 5, ONE will bring a stacked fight card to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado for their first event on U.S. soil. It’s been a long journey for Chatri Sityodtong and the promotion, but their vision is coming true as they reach another milestone at ONE Fight Night 10.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated event on Friday night, ONE Championship shared an Instagram post featuring several key milestones. The special moments highlighted were the first world title fights, the 100th event, the first all-women’s card, ONE X, and more. The social media post was captioned:

“What a wild ride it's been 😎 Be sure to catch HISTORY IN THE MAKING on May 5 when ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video goes down! What milestones do YOU foresee in the future of ONE Championship? 🏆⁠”

The future of ONE Championship starts at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. All eyes will be on the Asian promotion as the historic event features three world championship fights, the return of Sage Northcutt, Stamp Fairtex, and more.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes meet for the third time with the flyweight MMA world championship up for grabs. Before the must-see rubber match, there are two other world championship matchups - Rodtang (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the flyweight Muay Thai title and Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai for the flyweight submission grappling title.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes