3 Fights that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 10

There's no card more important to ONE Championship in 2023 than ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The card is the promotion’s first live event in the United States, and ONE Championship made sure that it is stacked to the brim with not only the best matches but also the ones with the most interesting storylines.

The trilogy bout between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and rival Adriano Moraes rightfully deserves its place atop the event. Furthermore, two other world title matches are scheduled on the card.

There are, however, other matches down the table that can equally deliver the fireworks on May 5 at the 1stBank Center.

With ONE Fight Night 10 set to be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America, let’s look at three bouts that could steal the show in Colorado.

#3. Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo

To say that Reinier de Ridder and the Ruotolo brothers have a genuine rivalry is a gross overstatement. Though de Ridder has traded barbs with Kade and Tye Ruotolo, their exchanges have been nothing more than banter.

De Ridder himself admitted that he’s having fun on his social media ribs with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenoms.

While their ribbing has been good-natured so far, expect de Ridder and Tye Ruotolo to go at it once they’re locked in the circle for their submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10.

Both fighters are intense competitors who can submit anyone in any manner they desire.

Tye, the youngest IBJJF world champion, is 2-0 in ONE Championship with submission wins over Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov. Those two wins also netted the 20-year-old a total of $100,000 in bonus money.

De Ridder, meanwhile, is one of the most dangerous grapplers in MMA. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is 16-1 in his MMA career with four submission victories in the circle.

The reigning ONE middleweight world champion last submitted former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash with a rare reverse triangle choke at ONE 159 to retain his gold.

#2. Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Ahmed Mujtaba and Sage Northcutt are two of the most entertaining and aggressive fighters in ONE Championship, and it’s almost a certainty that these two stars will be looking for a finish right from the opening bell.

Both Northcutt and Mujtaba have something to prove in ONE Championship’s stacked lightweight division, and a win at ONE Fight Night 10 will give either of them ample argument to be slotted into the top five of the rankings.

Northcutt is also hellbent on making a statement in ONE Championship. The American star had a disappointing debut in the promotion when he lost to Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

After watching from the sidelines, ‘Super’ is ready for his comeback and he wants nothing but an electrifying showing in Colorado.

Mujtaba, meanwhile, is on a run of two straight wins upon arriving in the lightweight division. ‘Wolverine’ is also coming off two straight finishes and he’s in the hunt for a third straight highlight-reel win.

#1. Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

The impending welterweight bout between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam is already being hyped as the most explosive match of the ONE Fight Night 10 card.

Both fighters are absolute monsters on the feet and it’s almost inevitable that either Soldic or Kadestam will be staring at the lights inside the 1stBank Center.

Soldic was the most sought-after free agent in 2022, and he can leave an immediate imprint on the global stage when he faces Kadestam in his US debut.

A former two-division KSW champion, Soldic has collected 20 wins in his professional career with 17 knockouts and one submission to his name.

Kadestam, meanwhile, is a former ONE welterweight world champion with an absurd 100 percent finish rate in all six of his wins in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes