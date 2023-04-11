Reinier de Ridder says it’s ‘all good fun’ banter with Ruotolo brothers on social media

At ONE Fight Night 10, Reinier de Ridder will make his return to competition after losing his undefeated record last time out.

The reigning middleweight world champion may have lost his light heavyweight belt in December to Anatoly Malykhin, but he is ready to test himself once again.

On May 5, de Ridder will compete alongside one of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster as ONE Championship hosts its first ever event in the United States. Live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his grappling skills to the test when he takes on one of the best submission grapplers on the planet, Tye Ruotolo .

As one of the best grapplers in MMA, de Ridder hasn’t been afraid to put his money where his mouth is in the past and has engaged in a back and forth with the Ruotolo twins on social media.

Having faced their head coach Andre Galvao at ONE X, the Dutchman will now take on Tye in what is sure to be a treat for grappling fans all over the world.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Reinier de Ridder spoke about his ongoing banter with the twins:

“It's all good fun. I get to make a good show about it, right?”

Watch the full interview below:

‘The Dutch Knight’ will have a sizeable physical advantage over his smaller opponent, but make no mistake about it, Tye is used to competing against larger competitors and has had great success at doing it.

De Ridder will face Tye Ruotolo as part of the huge ONE Fight Night 10 card. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

